German stocks - Factors to watch on September 26

FRANKFURT, Sep 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Rupert Stadler, CEO of VW's Audi luxury car division, tells the Rheinische Post newspaper he is trying to help clear up the Volkswagen emissions test cheating scandal.
The utility said talks over funding of nuclear waste storage are ongoing and it will take a while to reach a deal.
Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser wants to stay on as head of the company beyond 2018, when his contract ends, the Handelsblatt daily reports, without citing a source.
The bank's finance chief Hermann Josef Merkens said the real estate focused lender was eyeing potential acquisitions. "We expect a few acquisitions here and there, for example in the services industry," he told German Handelsblatt.
Lanxess AG said on Sunday it would buy specialty chemical company Chemtura Corp for about $2.12 billion in cash to improve the German company's additives business.
The company said it has submitted an offer to acquire Office Depot Europe.
LANXESS - Morgan Stanley reinstates with "equal weight"
K+S - Deutsche Bank cuts to "SELL" from "HOLD"
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.10 GMT.
German Sept. Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 106.4, current conditions at 113.0 and expectations at 100.2.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Emma Thomasson and Tina Bellon)