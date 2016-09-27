German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The lender is planning to cut around 9,000 jobs over the coming years as Germany's second biggest bank pushes ahead with a restructuring plan, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the finance industry.

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Mylan NV and Lupin Ltd. are among the companies weighing bids for Bayer's dermatology unit, which could fetch more than 1 billion euros, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

RWE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The utility has received orders for all of the shares on offer in the initial public offering of its renewables, network and retail business Innogy, according to one of the bookrunners organising the stock market listing.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

The carmaker has joined other large companies and a chorus of business groups and Republican lawmakers in the United States in challenging a union strategy of organizing splinter groups of workers, but experts say recent court decisions approving the tactic suggest it is here to stay.

OSRAM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The lighting group said 35,295 shares were purchased between Sept. 19-25 as part of a share buyback programme.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The real estate group started placement for shares not subscribed in connection with its capital increase.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.91 pct, S&P 500 -0.86 pct, Nasdaq -0.91 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei + 0.84 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct at 6.21 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer.)