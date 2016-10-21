German stocks - Factors to watch on October 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

Attending her first European Union summit since Britain's vote to leave the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May tried to reassure EU leaders over Brexit but was told by French President Francois Hollande to prepare for tough negotiations.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Daimler's third-quarter operating profit rose as higher earnings from passenger cars offset falling demand for trucks, helping the group to keep to its guidance for a small increase in full-year profit.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Thursday approved a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission deal with the German lender in which a monitor would be appointed to ensure the bank reports swaps data properly, but named someone other than the regulator's choice.

The lender's Spanish unit said it has sold a non-core loan portfolio worth 430 million euros.

RWE

Indicated unchanged

The utility said it received 96 million euros for shares in Innogy sold in a greenshoe option, bringing its total proceeds from Innogy's IPO to 2.6 billion euros.

SAP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Europe's biggest software company SAP SAPG.DE on Friday raised the lower end of its 2016 operating profit forecast range after software licenses held up in what the company called a "strong" quarter.

AIXTRON

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Acceptance period for Grand Chip Investment's offer for Aixtron due to end. The takeover crossed a big hurdle last week, exceeding the minimum acceptance threshold of 50.1 percent.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 3.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

General Electric said it would not extend or amend its 38-euro-per-share offer, after activist investor Elliott said it would reject the bid. The offer runs through Oct. 24.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The solar company's free float will be increased in Germany's SDAX index to 80.08 percent from 60.04 percent on Oct. 25, Deutsche Boerse said.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Credit Suisse starts with "outperform", 44.10 euros price target

RTL - Credit Suisse starts with "outperform", 68 euros price target

TOM TAILOR - Helvea Baader Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 6 euros from 3.5 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

The German economy should remain on a solid footing in 2016 despite weakness in the global economy, the finance ministry said in its monthly report on Friday, adding that it expects a slight growth in exports over the rest of the year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9174 euros) ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)