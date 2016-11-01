German stocks - Factors to watch on November 1

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. ELECTIONS

Democrat Hillary Clinton held a five percentage point lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the former secretary of state.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, adding to views that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising thanks to a credit and housing boom.

Also, the Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on Tuesday despite once again pushing back the timing for hitting its inflation target, signalling that it will keep policy unchanged unless a severe shock threatens to derail a fragile economic recovery.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

U.S. car sales figures for October due.

Separately, The Times reported that British union Unite is balloting more than 5,000 BMW workers for industrial action over a pension scheme.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus Group on Tuesday said it had raised its 20-year forecast for aircraft demand in China by about 500 planes as growth in the country's middle class fuels private consumption, underpinning air travel growth.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The group posted weaker than expected third-quarter financial results and said its 2016 sales target had become ambitious but was still achievable.

BIOTEST

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The group said the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended to continue as planned with part 2 of its Phase IIa clinical study of BT-063 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 7.01 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)