German stocks - Factors to watch on November 2

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
German October car sales figures expected. U.S. BMW brand sales down 18.4 percent. Mercedes-Benz sales down 1 percent.
Separately, two senior U.S. House Republicans on Tuesday asked environmental regulators to answer questions about Volkswagen AG's diesel emissions settlements, including disclosing how the government calculated the penalties imposed on VW to offset excess pollution.
Full Q3 results due. The airline published preliminary figures last month and raised its 2016 profit target.
Irish low cost carrier Ryanair will on Wednesday announce plans to start flying from Frankfurt airport, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, stepping up competition with Lufthansa on its home turf.
Q2 results due.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen down 15 percent at 75.5 million euros ($83 million). Poll:
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITA is seen up 0.5 percent at 39.5 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due. Net profit is seen up 3 percent at 67.8 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4 percent at $81.1 million. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Hypoport approved a share repurchase programme.
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 5.59 GMT.
German October Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 55.1.
Also, October jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -1,000 seasonally adjusted, with an unemployment rate of 6.1 pct.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Tina Bellon)