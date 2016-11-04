German stocks - Factors to watch on November 4

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

BMW BMWG.DE posted flat third-quarter operating profit on Friday as investments in new technologies to cut pollution and increase safety ate into profits from sales of its premium cars. Poll:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

Commerzbank posted a smaller-than-expected net loss for the third quarter on Friday, hit by restructuring costs and the impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan demand from German companies. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Fitch placed Germany's biggest lender on rating watch negative.

MERCK

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The chemicals and pharmaceuticals company said it is investing 250 million euros ($277.25 million) in the production value chain in China.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 3.8 pct lower

The broadcaster raised about 515 million euros on Thursday from a share sale designed to fund an expansion into digital businesses, it said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The carmaker said the software allowing its diesel vehicles to evade emissions rules does not violate European law, as it aims to toughen its legal defenses in view of a possible rise in compensation claims in its home region.

Separately, VW's supervisory board will discuss cost cuts and investments at the core division.

EVONIK

No indication available

The chemical company said it submitted a bid for Metex methionine technology platform.

Separately, the company posted an 11 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings and confirmed its outlook. Poll:

KION GROUP

No indication available

Moody's confirmed the forklift truck and robotics maker's rating at Ba1 with a negative outlook.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated unchanged

The company posted 9-month sales of 885.3 million euros.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 2.4 pct lower

The steelmaker said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit was at the bottom end of analysts' forecast range, with the summer quarter hampered by maintenance and repair work and a seasonal decline in demand.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 1.7 pct lower

The automotive supplier reported higher profit and sales in the 2015/2016 financial year.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

Q3 results due. The property group raised its FFO guidance for 2016 in late September.

TECHNOTRANS

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

The company said it plans to dispose of treasury shares.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final Markit PMI for October due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.1, composite PMI seen unchanged at 55.1.

