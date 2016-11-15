German stocks - Factors to watch on November 15

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and others are planning to set up a nationwide network of electric car charging stations in Germany, daily paper Bild reported, citing industry sources.

FINANCIALS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 1.2 percent higher

Second day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers including Bundesbank's Dombret, ECB's Clave and Lautenschlaeger, as well as Jean-Claude Trichet.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The drugs and lab supplies maker lifted its full-year profit forecast on lower overall drug trial costs and as stopping the development of a disappointing cancer drug candidate was less expensive than initially budgeted.

RWE, INNOGY

RWE indicated 1.1 percent higher

Innogy indicated 0.4 percent higher

Standard & Poor's assigned a "BBB-" rating on Innogy, with a "positive" outlook. It changed its outlook for parent RWE to "stable" from "negative", also with a "BBB-" rating.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The copper smelter's new chief executive, Juergen Schachler, said he planned more "fine tuning" rather than radical strategic changes at the group, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Schachler.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The group raised its 2017 profit guidance to take into account the acquisition of the Saarpark Center, as it reported third-quarter financial results.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The property group lifted its guidance for EPRA NAV to around 30 euros per share for 2016, up 30 percent from the end of 2015, on the revaluation of its portfolio.

TALANX

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Talanx slightly increased its guidance for 2016 net income on Tuesday as third-quarter earnings rose 32 percent on the previous year, helped by growth in the German insurer's international business and a low level of large claims.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company trimmed its 2016 guidance, saying it now saw full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 835 to 845 million euros, compared with a previous forecast for around 850 million.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The stake in Hapag-Lloyd held by a pool of investors including CSAV and Klaus-Michael Kuehne could fall below 50 percent, Kuehne told Handelsblatt in an interview. "But even slightly below that threshold the pool would still determine Hapag's direction," he said.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The group affirmed its guidance as it reported nine-month financial results.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 results expected.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell" from "hold", lifts target price to 162 euros from 160 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 7.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter of 2016 as weaker exports put the brakes on overall activity in Europe's largest economy, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

German November ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 8.1, current conditions seen at 61.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)