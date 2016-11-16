German stocks - Factors to watch on November 16

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 3.8 pct lower
The chemicals and healthcare group placed 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) worth of mandatory convertible notes to help fund its proposed acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co MON.N.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The bank is not ruling out acquisitions, Michael Mandel, head of private and business customers told Handelsblatt. "If there are good options, we will examine them," the paper quoted him as saying.
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had approved an application from HeidelbergCement and Italcementi to divest the Essroc cement plant in Martinsburg, West Virginia, as well as eight cement terminals in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.
Indicated 1.8 pct lower
The new chief executive of Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE said he expects to return the struggling German fashion house to growth in 2018 as he announced plans to slim down its brand portfolio in a bid to appeal to younger customers at lower prices.
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Q3 EBIT fell . The automotive supplier reported a Q3 EBIT loss of 12.7 mln euros due to a fraud case and confirmed the lowered guidance it gave in September.
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The company's CEO, Matthias Wiedenfels, confirmed 2019 targets in an interview with Handelsblatt. He added Stada had around 300 million euros a year for acquisitions, though would have more than that next year because it hadn't spent much this year.
Indicated 6.5 pct lower
The company said it plans to raise 115 mln eur in a private placement, with books set to close on Wednesday.
Indicated 4.4 pct higher/lower
The payment services provider said it expected 2017 EBITDA of 382-400 mln euros. It published preliminary Q3 figures on Oct. 26.
Up 0.5 pct in early trading
EU antitrust regulators are set to clear German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's merger with United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) after the latter agreed to withdraw from some vessel sharing agreements, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
No indication available
The airline said it hoped to agree on 1,200 redundancies by Feb 2017 as it published Q3 results. The airline published preliminary results last week, blaming a slump in tourism to hot spots in the eastern Mediterranean amid security concerns for another quarterly loss.
E.ON - Berenberg raises to "Hold" from "Sell"
LUFTHANSA - DZ Bank lowers to "Sell" from "Hold"
RWE - Berenberg raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
UNIPER - Berenberg starts with "Hold", 12.50 price target
INNOGY - Barclays starts with "Equal weight", 33 eur price target. Goldman Sachs starts with "Neutral", 37 eur price target. Credit Suisse starts with "Neutral", 31.20 eur target price
SENVION - Barclays cuts to "Equal weight" from "Overweight"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Barclays cuts to "Underweight" from "Equal weight"
AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy" and removes from Conviction List
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 7.19 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
