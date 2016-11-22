German stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan early on Tuesday, briefly disrupting cooling functions at a nuclear plant and generating a small tsunami that hit the same Fukushima region devastated by a 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The group has relieved a board member of its Chinese trucks business of his duties after local media said he made insulting comments about Chinese people in a parking row.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Pilots at Lufthansa will go on strike on Wednesday in a long-running pay dispute, their labour union said on Monday, raising prospects for hundreds of flight cancellations.

Separately, some cabin crew at budget unit Eurowings are on strike at Duesseldorf and Hamburg on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

VW brand chief Herbert Diess due to present a new brand strategy through 2025.

Separately, Volkswagen's labour representatives would be happy to see Daniell Porsche, the great-grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche, joint the carmaker's supervisory board, works council chief Bernd Osterloh told German daily Handelsblatt.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The telecoms company's chief executive, Thorsten Dirks, will leave the management board next year to pursue new challenges, the company said on Monday.

UNIPER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The power plant and energy trading unit spun off by German utility E.ON joined larger peer RWE RWEG.DE in announcing further cost cuts to battle a crisis that has hit its conventional power plants.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV. 22:

TECDAX

IN: AIXTRON

OUT: AIXTRON (tendered)

EX-DIVIDEND

BVB - dividend 0.06 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Berenberg starts with "hold", target price 83 euros

CONTINENTAL - Berenberg starts with "sell", target price 140 euros

DAIMLER - Berenger reinitiates with "sell", target price 53 euros

RWE - Credit Suisse reinstates with "neutral" rating, 13.70 euros price target

VOLKSWAGEN - Berenberg reinitiates with "sell" rating, target price 98 euros

SCHAEFFLER - Berenberg starts with "hold", target price 13 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.

Time: 7.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)