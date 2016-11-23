German stocks - Factors to watch on November 23

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

INFINEON

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The chip maker has raised its mid-term operating margin target to 17 percent from 15 percent as it expects to gain from the strong dollar and efficiency benefits from the acquisition of International Rectifier.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Lufthansa pilots in Germany began a two-day strike on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights at one of Europe's largest carriers in a bid to increase pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

SAP wants to invest "millions over millions" to become the leading provider of machine learning for businesses, its Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would drop diesel vehicles in the United States and refocus on sport utility and electric vehicles, as the automaker looks to reboot strategy for its core brand in the Americas in the wake of a damaging diesel emissions cheating scandal.

AIRBUS

Indicated 1 percent higher

The United States said on Tuesday it had issued a second license to France's Airbus to sell commercial planes to Iran Air, bringing Iran's flag carrier a step closer to receiving new Western jets under last year's deal to ease sanctions.

Separately, the German military could spend up to 1 billion euros in coming years for use of new Airbus A330 MRTT tanker planes to be bought as part of a new European multinational fleet, according to a German budget document.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said it supports an international study to record data on the cyclical use of Cytotec after heart and lung transplantation.

ROCKET INTERNET

Indicated 1 percent higher

Net revenue at the company's global fashion group rose 16 percent to 250 million euros. Conference call due at 0900 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 7.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.8 vs 55.0, services PMI seen at 54.0 vs 54.2 and composite PMI at 55.0 vs 55.1.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Andreas Cremer)