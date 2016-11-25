German stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they will extend strike action until Saturday and target long-haul flights, further raising pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute.
830 short- and medium-haul flights have been cancelled on Friday, the third day of strikes.
U.S. website domain name provider GoDaddy is in exclusive talks to buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) as it seeks to expand in higher-margin businesses beyond the initial set-up of websites, people close to the matter said.
The company sold a majority stake of its Raeder business segment.
The company's supervisory board has delegated its member Helmut Meyer to the executive board for six months.
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)