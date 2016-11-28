German stocks - Factors to watch on November 28

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The German luxury carmaker plans to launch a new version of its i3 electric car next year with a longer range and revamped design, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported, citing company sources.
Separately, the group is increasing the size of its venture capital fund, BMW i Ventures, to 500 million euros from 100 million, German business daily Handelsblatt said on Sunday, citing one of the carmaker's board members.
Mexican bank InvestaBank will stick to its plan to acquire Deutsche Bank assets in the country, saying it has been cleared in audits by local regulators after one of its partners was arrested in the United States.
CEO Frank Appel, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, confirmed expectations for a record Christmas, with daily parcel deliveries seen doubling to 8 million prior to Christmas Eve.
German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute.
The trains-to-turbines group Siemens is well placed to do business in the United States, regardless of whether President-elect Donald Trump backs fossil-fuels at the expense of renewable energy, its CEO told a newspaper.
Swiss voted in a referendum on Sunday to reject a speedy exit from the nation's five nuclear power plants, as concerns over losing energy independence outweighed safety worries raised by the measure's proponents.
Volkswagen's Porsche division expects annual sales of about 20,000 for its first all-electric car, the Mission E, the luxury carmaker's chief executive told a German magazine.
Separately, Volkswagen signed a deal on Sunday to assemble cars in Algeria in a joint venture with its local car importer SOVAC, aiming for a production capacity of more than 100 vehicles per day from June 2017, VW and Algerian officials said.
The company is on the lookout for acquisitions in Europe and does not see itself as a target for hostile takeovers, Chief Executive Thomas Radke told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview.
The company said it expected its annual sales to reach 865 million euros in 2017, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 13 to 14 percent.
E.ON - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce", cuts target price to 6 euros from 6.30 euros
RWE - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold", cuts target price to 10.50 euros from 15 euros. Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold", 12 euros price target
UNIPER - Deutsche Bank starts with "hold", 12.50 euros price target
VONOVIA - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 32 euros
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 35 euros
LEG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 84 euros
TAG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 12 euros
FREENET - Barclays starts with "underweight", target price 23 euros
UNITED INTERNET - Barclays starts with "equal-weight", target price 37 euros
ADLER REAL ESTATE - Jefferies starts with "hold", target price 14 euros
ADO PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 38 euros
TELE COLUMBUS - Barclays starts with "overweight", target price 9.20 euros
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 19 euros
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.05 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
