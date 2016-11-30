FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Capital Markets Day due.
LINDE AG
Indicated 5.6 pct higher
German industrial gases group Linde has received a fresh
approach from U.S. rival Praxair for a merger of equals
and its executive board is reviewing the proposal, they said
late Tuesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Lufthansa's German pilots on strike on short- and long-haul
routes from Germany. The walkouts are costing the carrier about
10-15 million euros a day, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Tuesday delayed a
court hearing set for Wednesday on Volkswagen AG's plan to
address 80,000 polluting Audi, Porsche and VW 3.0-liter
vehicles.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.7 pct higher
The company will collaborate with the life science business
of Merck KGaA to enable new target discovery programmes, it
said.
ROCKET INTERNET
1.6 pct lower in pre-market trading
The e-commerce investor said it had managed to rein in
losses at its main start-ups and that it had plenty of cash to
keep funding the businesses.
PNE WIND
No indication available
The company said it was in the final phase of negotiations
about to sale of a mjority stake.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 7.18 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October retail sales +2.4 pct m/m, +1 pct y/y vs
forecast for +1.0 pct m/m and y/y.
German November jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seen -5,000
seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.0
pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)