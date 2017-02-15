German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
A federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a Volkswagen AG settlement to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 polluting U.S. 3.0 liter diesel-engine vehicles.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q4 results due after market close. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen up 55 percent at 247 million euros ($262.54 million). Poll:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Lufthansa and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) are due to decide whether to accept a deal proposed by a mediator to settle a long-running labour dispute over issues including pay.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The company raised its dividend by about a quarter after posting higher profit and sales for 2016.
Indicated 2 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported lower fourth-quarter profit and sales.
No indication available
The company confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting higher first-quarter earnings.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A U.S. district court has approved the company's request to add a second patent in a lawsuit.
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The company reported higher profit and sales for 2016 and called a takeover offer by Busch group unattractive.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company expects a distinct increase of mobile data usage in Germany, chief executive Markus Haas told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company said it could make a one-off gain if it were to sell its Cologne-based site.
GfK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Private equity firm KKR holds 19.3 percent of shares in the market research company.
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The company beat its forecast for operating profit in 2016.
No indication available
The robotics firm expects higher sales in 2017 after a rise in fourth-quarter orders and sales.
STABILUS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TUI - dividend 0.63 euros/shr
COMPANYNAME - BROKERAGE raises/lower to "RATING" from "RATING"
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.27 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer)