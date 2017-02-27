FRANKFURT Feb 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The luxury carmaker is considering moving planned production
of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from
Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single
market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.
CARMAKERS
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Following high-level political talks, Beijing is prepared to
water down its planned quota for electric cars, partly at the
request of German carmakers, Handelsblatt reported, citing
several people familiar with the matter.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Bonus cuts at Germany's flagship lender, announced in
January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one
of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Tendered shares indicated 4.1 percent lower
London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it
believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide
clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse after LSE's board
concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Record Audi and Porsche sales helped Volkswagen swing to a
record underlying profit in 2016, although a bigger than
expected charge from the diesel emissions scandal meant it
missed estimates for its operating profit.
Separately, Volkswagen is also shaking up its executive pay
with a cap on earnings, it said on Friday, as it looks to quell
widespread anger over bonuses paid even as the carmaker suffered
record losses in the aftermath of the emissions scandal in 2015.
In addition, a senior employee at Porsche was allowed to
make changes to the German government's finding report on VW's
dieselgate scandal, including removing critical observations on
emissions manipulation, magazine Der Spiegel reported.
A spokesman for Porsche said it was natural that the company
would give opinions when asked by regulators on specific issues,
adding it was up to the authorities to assess them.
EVONIK
No indication available
The head of strategy at the German chemicals company is set
to succeed current Chief Executive Officer Klaus Engel, three
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
STADA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German generic drugmaker is opening its books to
potential acquirers after coming under pressure from its largest
shareholder to consider various takeover approaches.
STROEER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company has credit lines of up to 700 million euros as
well as internal funds of more than 320 million for potential
acquisitions, Chief Financial Officer Bernd Metzner told Euro am
Sonntag in an interview.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 7.23 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz, Andreas Cremer
and Edward Taylor)