German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lender plans to fold the capital markets business of its Sal. Oppenheim subsidiary into the parent's asset management division, which it aims to list separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without specifying its sources. All necessary documents for the flotation will be ready by end-June, the paper added.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The consumer goods group will continue to look for acquisitions, focussing on adhesives, washing products and cosmetics, supervisory board head Simone Bagel-Trah told newspaper Rheinische Post.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

Investor Infinite Miles sold a Lufthansa stake of 2.5 percent on the open market, Bloomberg reported.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

HHS announced a $8.9 million agreement with Siemens Healthineers to further develop a new Zika diagnostic test.

QIAGEN

No indication available

The company said two peer-reviewed studies indicate potential additional clinical value for QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus to detect latent tuberculosis (TB) infection.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The medical equipment maker said late on Wednesday first-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to 2 million euros, up from a loss of 15.7 million a year earlier. Order intake rose 6.6 percent.

EX-DIVIDEND

PUMA - dividend 0.75 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 4.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month and jumped by 1.5 percent from the previous year.

REUTERS TOP NEWS