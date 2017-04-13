German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender plans to fold the capital markets business of its Sal. Oppenheim subsidiary into the parent's asset management division, which it aims to list separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without specifying its sources. All necessary documents for the flotation will be ready by end-June, the paper added.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The consumer goods group will continue to look for acquisitions, focussing on adhesives, washing products and cosmetics, supervisory board head Simone Bagel-Trah told newspaper Rheinische Post.
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Investor Infinite Miles sold a Lufthansa stake of 2.5 percent on the open market, Bloomberg reported.
Indicated unchanged
HHS announced a $8.9 million agreement with Siemens Healthineers to further develop a new Zika diagnostic test.
No indication available
The company said two peer-reviewed studies indicate potential additional clinical value for QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus to detect latent tuberculosis (TB) infection.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The medical equipment maker said late on Wednesday first-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to 2 million euros, up from a loss of 15.7 million a year earlier. Order intake rose 6.6 percent.
PUMA - dividend 0.75 euros/shr
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Germany's consumer prices (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month and jumped by 1.5 percent from the previous year.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)