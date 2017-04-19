German stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
VW indicated 0.9 percent higher
European car sales rose 10.9 percent in March, led by buoyant demand in the region's top five markets and strong gains for Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Nissan , according to industry data.
Daimler is in talks with local Chinese ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing to discuss potential cooperation deals, board member Hubertus Troska said on Wednesday. It has also yet to choose a semiconductor partner for autonomous cars.
BMW Group expects sales in China to grow around 10 percent this year while global sales are likely to climb 5 percent to 5.5 percent, BMW board member for sales and marketing Ian Robertson said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.
China's premium car market will grow 50 percent over the next 10 years, the chief executive officer of Audi AG said at the Shanghai auto show on Wednesday.
The automotive supplier believes electric cars will take hold more quickly than it first thought. It now expects that by 2030, 30 percent of cars will be electric and 40 percent hybrid, group head Klaus Rosenfeld told Handelsblatt.
Indicated 3.8 percent lower
Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer said on Wednesday first-quarter sales growth slowed slightly as it confirmed full-year targets.
RTL - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
KLOECKNER & CO - DZ Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
