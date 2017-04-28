German stocks - Factors to watch on April 28

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has approved Bayer AG's drug Stivarga to treat liver cancer, the such approval in nearly a decade.
Key figures for Q1 due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 4 percent at 1.14 billion euros. Poll:
The industrial gases group beat expectations with a 3 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, helped by positive trends in Europe and Asia and a 15 percent jump at its plant-engineering division.
The industrial group aims to sell submarines to Indonesia jointly with a Turkish partner, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
Q4 results due.
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as its first-quarter sales jumped 12 percent, beating a forecast for a 7 percent gain, and EBIT rose 11 percent.
The aircraft engine maker reported a better than expected 19.6 percent rise in first quarter profit, driven by its business maintaining commercial jet engines.
Capital Markets Day due.
China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it will extend anti-dumping, anti-subsidy duties on solar-grade polysilicon imported from the European Union, starting from May 1, for 18 months.
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance after its first-quarter EBITDA rose 26 percent, beating a forecast for a 20 percent increase.
The software company reported its first-quarter core profit more than doubled thanks to the sale of software licenses to joint venture YTWO.
TLG has held talks to take a stake in WCM, which is seeking a white knight to fend of DIC Asset, Wirtschafts Woche reported, citing no sources.
Separately, WCM annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Tuesday and forecast 2017 FFO I of 23-24 million euros.
Q4 results due.
BAYER - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL AG - 4.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE POST - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
MERCK KGAA - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
GERRY WEBER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.44 eur/shr
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
German March import prices -0.5 pct m/m, +6.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.1 pct m/m, +6.5 pct y/y.
German March retail sales +0.1 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y. Had been seen -0.3 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.
