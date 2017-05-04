German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strength of the labour market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The sportswear firm reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A federal jury has cleared Bayer and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the first trial to flow out of thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Full Q1 results published, with net profit up 31 percent at 2.15 billion euros ($2.34 billion). The carmaker last month reported a 27 percent gain in quarterly pretax profit, benefiting from strong demand in China and a revaluation of its stake in map maker HERE.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Bank's asset-management unit agreed to buy two office buildings near London Bridge railway station for about 400 million pounds ($515 million), Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the plan.
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The chipmaker on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit helped by its automotive and industrial activities.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The industrial group beat market forecasts for orders, revenue and profits in its fiscal second quarter as all of its operations except the healthcare business it plans to spin off exceeded profit expectations.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company plans to build a new steel plant in North Rhine-Westphalia to serve the automotive industry, steel boss Andreas Goss was quoted as saying in an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
Also, thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protested on Wednesday against the German industrial group's plan to merge its European steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel .
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Audi results due.
Volkswagen wants to increase the productivity of the plants at its core brand to catch up with rivals, executive Herbert Diess told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Separately, Volkswagen said on Wednesday it resumed selling diesel cars in the United States last month, and that they accounted for nearly 12 percent of its April sales.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it signed a contract to lease out an 8,700 square metre commercial space in Neuss.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group affirmed its guidance for the year as it reported a 61 percent jump in first-quarter operating earnings.
Indicated unchanged
The real estate group reported first-quarter funds from operations that rose to 28.5 million euros from 27.0 million in the fourth quarter.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group reported a slight decline in first-quarter EBITDA to 30 million euros, citing higher costs than normal due to the ramp-up for the Telematics Infrastructure roll-out.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Full Q1 results published. The group put out preliminary figures on April 12 and affirmed its guidance.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company confirmed its 2017 guidance after reporting a 13 percent rise in Q1 EBITDA on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it had sold its former Cologne-Deutz site to Gerchgroup for around 125 million euros.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The group reported a 29 percent jump in first-quarter EBIT and affirmed a forecast for 2017 revenue and earnings growth "just into double figures".
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group reported a decline in first-quarter EBITDA to 76.6 million euros and affirmed its guidance for a slight increase in revenue and earnings this year.
DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed
MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALLIANZ - dividend 7.60 eur/shr
COVESTRO - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
RATIONAL - dividend 10 eur/shr
WASHTEC - dividend 2.10 eur/shr
LINDE - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 179 euros from 158 euros
TALANX - Berenberg starts with "hold" rating, 34.20 euros price target
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
German final April Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 54.7 points, composite PMI unchanged at 56.3.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9161 euros) ($1 = 0.7768 pounds) ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)