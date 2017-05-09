German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Commerzbank indicated 3.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent higher
Commerzbank posted a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net earnings in the first quarter, benefiting from a positive one-off effect in its run-off unit.
Also, sources told Reuters that the U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations.
Indicated unchanged
Full Q1 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures on April 28 and said it expected to comfortably reach its 2017 targets.
Indicated unchanged
Germany's financial watchdog BaFin on Monday said it would clamp down on the marketing, distribution and sale of financial contracts for difference (CFD's), making use of sweeping new consumer protection powers.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
E.ON reported first-quarter profits slightly below expectations, citing a rise in grid fees and procurement costs in Britain and its home market as well as longer-than-expected maintenance work at one of its nuclear plants.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The reinsurance giant said that net profit rose to 557 million euros in the first quarter of this year, which it said kept it on track to meet its profit target for the full year.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company wants to complete its restructuring before 2021, Chief Executive Tom Blades told German newspaper Mannheimer Morgen.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported first-quarter funds from operations of 27.9 million euros.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The airport operator said it had made a good start to the summer flight season as it reported lower than expected first quarter profit, hit by one-off costs for new Greek airports, among other items.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q1 results published. The group published a few key figures last month and said it could not yet say where in its forecast range its annual results would come in, citing economic uncertainty.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The potash miner's quarterly operating profit slumped 37 percent from a year earlier, hurt by lower prices of the fertiliser mineral and temporary environmental restrictions which it said might also weigh on full-year earnings.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The flavours and scents maker stuck with its medium-term targets as it reported a 4.4 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The energy group said its operating earnings fell by 41 percent, less than anticipated by analysts, as cost cuts at its power plant division helped the group offset weakness at its hydroelectric plants.
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer saw first-quarter sales grow 23 percent, supported by a marketing campaign featuring U.S. actor James Franco aimed at attracting more male customers.
Indicated 1 percent lower
Dialog Semiconductor reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit helped by all of its segments, beating average expectations.
No indication available
The group said it now expected its full-year net income to significantly exceed the year-earlier figure of 46.3 million euros, as it reported full second-quarter results.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 27 and stuck with a forecast for a marked rise in 2017 revenue and a moderate widening of its operating margin.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter EBITand stuck with its guidance for 2017 and the medium term.
Indicated unchanged
The group said proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis and Ivox had recommended that shareholders vote for management proposals and against those of the Hastor family at the AGM on May 24.
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The group reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter funds from operations and stuck with its 2017 guidance.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The group forecast 2017 revenues of up to 1.25 billion euros and an EBIT margin of around 6 percent as it reported first-quarter results.
The company said separately it had appointed Ralf Sammeck and Christoph Mueller to the Executive Board with effect from June 1 to support its medium-term targets announced in February.
RHEINMETALL - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
CTS EVENTIM - 0.98 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIXTRON - no dividend proposed
SILTRONIC - no dividend proposed
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENBW - no dividend proposed
EVONIK - Societe Generale raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts target price to 36 euros from 31.50 euros
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 4.57 GMT.
German March industrial output -0.4 pct.
German March trade surplus narrowed to 19.6 billion euros in March.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)