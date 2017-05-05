German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
FRANKFURT, May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN May 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
VW brand to hold press conference on Q1 results.
EVONIK
Down 0.7 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Evonik saw adjusted core profit increase 8 percent in the first quarter as new additives businesses purchased from Air Products Inc offset a decline in prices for animal feed ingredients and absorbent materials for diapers.
S&T
Indicated 1pct higher
The company said it expected 2017 sales to rise to 860-890 mln eur with EBITDA of more than 50 mln eur after reporting Q1 results.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.3 pct in early Frankfurt trading
The company reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 1.8 pct lower
The company reported preliminary annual net profit of 36 mln eur.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The company reported Q1 EBITDA OF 25.5 mln eur and said it epxected EBITDA of 85-105 mln eur for the year.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The company confirmed 2017 forecasts after reporting Q1 FFO of 15.8 mln eur.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LUFTHANSA - 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 2.10 euros/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.89 euros/preference shr dividend proposed
DMG MORI AG - 1.03 euros/shr dividend proposed
HYPOPORT - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTZ - dividend 0.07 euros/shr
MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.90 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - HSBC cuts to "Reduce" from "Hold"
XING - Berenberg cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Citi cuts to "Neutral" from "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)
FRANKFURT, May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
MANILA Talks last week between leaders of China and the Philippines were frank and friendly, with no threats or bullying, Manila's foreign minister said on Monday, after his president said he was warned of war if he drills for oil in the South China Sea.
(Adds text, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 22 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight return in risk appetite though investors remained wary of the ongoing political turmoil in Washington. Asian investors were assessing renewed tensions in the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, but most were taking the North's second missile test in a week in their stride. The South