German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The sportswear maker is selling its TaylorMade unit to buyout group KPS Capital Partners for $425 million, taking an earnings hit in the high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro range.

It also appointed new managers.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

Investor and advisory group Hermes will not ratify the actions of the board citing an insider trading investigation into the CEO as well as management deficits handling the failed LSE merger, the Hermes EOS head said, according to a Handelsblatt report.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL confirmed its 2017 profit target on Thursday as it reported a lower-than-expected 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The consumer goods group reported first-quarter organic sales growth of 4 percent, at the top end of its annual guidance range, driven by a better-than-expected performance from its adhesives business.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The media company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Thursday, saying acquisitions in its digital business contributed substantially.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group affirmed its raised guidance as it reported a first-quarter consolidated operating profit of 71 million euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q1 results due. Core profit seen up 5 percent at 33.2 million euros. Poll:

DUERR

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The group reported first-quarter results and said it expected to post 2017 sales of 3.4 to 3.6 billion euros.

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

The airport operator said cargo volumes at Frankfurt airport rose 2.5 percent.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Quarterly earnings at Lanxess beat the consensus estimate on strong sales of specialty chemicals and engineering plastics and boosted by high capacity utilization.

RTL

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported an 8 percent drop in first-quarter EBITDA.

SCHAEFFLER

Down 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group stuck with its guidance as it reported first-quarter results. It also said CFO Ulrich Hauck would resign after mandate expires at end-March 2018.

STADA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The group reported an 18 percent jump in core profit. It also recommended acceptance of a detailed takeover offer.

STROEER

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The group said it expected a positive business development seen in the first quarter to continue in the second quarter.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 results due.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

Q1 EBITDA rose 46.4 percent to 35.1 million eur

GFT TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The group stuck with its guidance for 2017 as it reported first-quarter financial results.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported a first-quarter EBIT of 11 million euros.

MEDIGENE

Up 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group stuck with its full-year guidance as it reported an operating loss for the first quarter. It also said its chief operating officer was stepping down.

NORDEX

Indicated 5 percent lower

Nordex posted first-quarter sales and core earnings that were below expectations, adding new orders for its wind turbines dwindled as the European industry is weaning off subsidies and moving towards a competitive bidding system.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The 3D printer maker reported a 16 percent jump in first-quarter revenue and stuck with a forecast for full-year revenue of 110 to 120 million euros.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, posted a 90 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit, pointing to a severe decline in prices that led panel-making peer SolarWorld to file for insolvency late on Wednesday.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The software maker said it was terminating its share buyback early.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The group reported first-quarter results.

CEWE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The photofinisher affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a slight rise in underlying operating profit.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The group said it now expected its 2017 margin to come in around the midpoint of its forecast range, as it reported first-quarter results.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group affirmed its guidance after its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 0.3 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The rental car company said it expected to generate stable to marginally higher pretax profit this year, as it reported first-quarter results.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The group stuck with its 2017 guidance as it reported first-quarter results.

Capital Markets Day also due.

WCM, TLG

TLG indicated 0.9 percent higher

WCM down 5.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

TLG is preparing a takeover offer for WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders, it said on Wednesday. TLG is offering one of its shares in exchange for 5.75 of WCM shares, valuing WCM shares at 3.15 euros apiece.

TLG also reported a 23 percent rise in first-quarter funds from operations.

BERTELSMANN

No indication available

Q1 results due.

SOLARWORLD

Down 78 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The solar panel maker has filed for insolvency.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.96 eur/shr dividend proposed

BMW - 3.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

KION - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEONI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ADIDAS - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRENKE - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - dividend 0.21 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - dividend 1.60 eur/shr

LINDE - dividend 3.70 eur/shr

SAP - dividend 1.25 eur/shr

VOLKSWAGEN - dividend 2.06 eur/shr

HANNOVER RE - dividend 5.00 eur/shr

HOCHTIEF - dividend 2.60 eur/shr

K+S - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

DRAEGERWERK - dividend 0.19 eur/preference shr, 0.13 eur/ordinary shr

BIOTEST - dividend 0.07 eur/preference shr, 0.05 eur/ordinary share

HAMBORNER REIT - dividend 0.43 eur/shr

TAKKT - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 4.45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April wholesale prices +4.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)