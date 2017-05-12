German stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open slightly higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The German insurer reaffirmed its operating profit target for 2017 after underscoring the strength of its bond fund manager PIMCO.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Deutsche Bank is reorganising its electronic, currency and rates businesses to bring together electronic trading across all asset classes under a new head, who will report direct to the bank's management board, the company said in an internal memo on Thursday.
Indicated 1.8 pct lower
The German industrial group revised its full-year forecasts on Friday, saying it now expected negative free cash flow as working capital rises due to higher prices for input raw materials and increased sales volumes.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The real estate firm confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting first-quarter FFO increase of 11 percent to 113 million euros.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The company forecast FFO of 140-143 million euros and said it envisaged paying a dividend of 1.45 euros per share for 2017 as it reported first-quarter results.
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Germany's largest energy group, on Friday warned prospects in the British retail market sharply deteriorated as a result of fierce competition, adding it no longer expected its troubled Npower unit to turn a profit there.
United Internet indicated 3.6 pct higher
Drillisch indicated 7.3 pct higher
United Internet plans to buy a majority in mobile player Drillisch in a stock transaction or alternatively 50 euros per share to create a stronger challenger in the German telecoms market.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Full Q3 results due. The group published preliminary results on May 5, with a net loss of 14.6 million euros.
No indication
The German container shipping firm widened its net loss by 31 percent to 62.1 million euros in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower achieved freight rates.
Indicated 2.7 pct higher
The group reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter revenues and operating profit of 45.2 million euros. Last week it already hiked its guidance last week, saying it now expected a significant increase in container handling this year.
BASF - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS - 0.62 eur/shr dividend proposed
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
KLOECKNER & CO - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADIDAS - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
BMW - dividend 3.50 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.96 eur/shr
KION - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
LEONI - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
TALANX - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
GRENKE - dividend 1.75 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.36 GMT.
The German economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher investment in construction, machinery and equipment, robust household and state spending as well as strong exports, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
German final April inflation. CPI and HICP both flat m/m, +2.0 pct y/y as expected.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)