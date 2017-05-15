German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives defeated the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in a key state election on Sunday, exit polls showed, boosting their hopes of retaining power in September's national vote.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
British insurer LV= said on Friday it had received approaches from several possible buyers about a deal involving its general insurance division. Allianz, which had been named by Sky News as a bidder, declined to comment.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
RWE posted core earnings that were slightly above expectations, pointing to improved efficiency at its power plants division and higher profit contributions from its Innogy unit.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Europe's biggest copper smelter posted a 30 percent increase in quarterly operating earnings, beating expectations as high metal prices generated good scrap copper supplies.
Indicated unchanged
The engineering services group reported a first-quarter operating loss of 14 million euros, similar to a year ago, and a 4 percent organic fall in orders as demand remained restrained in the energy and utility sectors.
Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it still expected 2017 pretax profit of 150-170 million euros, as it reported a first-quarter pretax profit that rose 4 percent to 47 million.
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
The German potash and salt miner will not make a large acquisition in the next 2-3 years, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. He also said that the company was in talks with potential anchor investors, declining to give further details.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The steelmaker reported full first-quarter results. Earlier this month, it published preliminary figures and hiked its guidance for 2017.
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The internet service provider reported lower than expected first-quarter sales on Friday on advertising revenues that fell short, but confirmed its full-year targets.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The real estate group reported a 39 percent jump in first-quarter adjusted funds from operations and said it was well on track to reach its full-year targets.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group reported full first-quarter results, with net profit up 89 percent at 14 million euros. It had published preliminary figures on April 27 and affirmed its guidance.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported first-quarter adjusted EBIT that rose to 38 million euros.
Up 4.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The firm said online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero had raised 387 million euros by issuing new shares to South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers, diluting its stake to around 33 percent.
United Internet said on Friday it had written down the value of shares held in Rocket Internet with an impairment charge of 19.8 million euros.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The group reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT that was up by more than half at 38.4 million euros.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Q1 results due.
Down 4.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The utility posted a 17-percent decline in first-quarter core profit, blaming the unscheduled temporary shutdown of its Philippsburg 2 nuclear plant.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q1 results due.
The Finance Chief of German restaurant chain Vapiano declined to comment about reports about a potential IPO of the company but told Boersen-Zeitung that he was looking at all options to fund its growth ambitions.
BASF - dividend 3.00 eur/shr
FRESENIUS - dividend 0.62 eur/shr
KLOECKNER & CO - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
UNITED INTERNET - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", lifts price target to 55 euros from 41 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.17 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
