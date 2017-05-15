German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CYBER SECURITY

Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.

GERMAN ELECTIONS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives defeated the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in a key state election on Sunday, exit polls showed, boosting their hopes of retaining power in September's national vote.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

British insurer LV= said on Friday it had received approaches from several possible buyers about a deal involving its general insurance division. Allianz, which had been named by Sky News as a bidder, declined to comment.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

RWE posted core earnings that were slightly above expectations, pointing to improved efficiency at its power plants division and higher profit contributions from its Innogy unit.

AURUBIS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter posted a 30 percent increase in quarterly operating earnings, beating expectations as high metal prices generated good scrap copper supplies.

BILFINGER

Indicated unchanged

The engineering services group reported a first-quarter operating loss of 14 million euros, similar to a year ago, and a 4 percent organic fall in orders as demand remained restrained in the energy and utility sectors.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group said it still expected 2017 pretax profit of 150-170 million euros, as it reported a first-quarter pretax profit that rose 4 percent to 47 million.

K+S

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The German potash and salt miner will not make a large acquisition in the next 2-3 years, its chief executive told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. He also said that the company was in talks with potential anchor investors, declining to give further details.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The steelmaker reported full first-quarter results. Earlier this month, it published preliminary figures and hiked its guidance for 2017.

TALANX

Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The internet service provider reported lower than expected first-quarter sales on Friday on advertising revenues that fell short, but confirmed its full-year targets.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The real estate group reported a 39 percent jump in first-quarter adjusted funds from operations and said it was well on track to reach its full-year targets.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group reported full first-quarter results, with net profit up 89 percent at 14 million euros. It had published preliminary figures on April 27 and affirmed its guidance.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported first-quarter adjusted EBIT that rose to 38 million euros.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 4.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The firm said online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero had raised 387 million euros by issuing new shares to South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers, diluting its stake to around 33 percent.

United Internet said on Friday it had written down the value of shares held in Rocket Internet with an impairment charge of 19.8 million euros.

STABILUS

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The group reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT that was up by more than half at 38.4 million euros.

WCM

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Q1 results due.

ENBW

Down 4.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The utility posted a 17-percent decline in first-quarter core profit, blaming the unscheduled temporary shutdown of its Philippsburg 2 nuclear plant.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Q1 results due.

IPO

The Finance Chief of German restaurant chain Vapiano declined to comment about reports about a potential IPO of the company but told Boersen-Zeitung that he was looking at all options to fund its growth ambitions.

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - dividend 3.00 eur/shr

FRESENIUS - dividend 0.62 eur/shr

KLOECKNER & CO - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNITED INTERNET - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", lifts price target to 55 euros from 41 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

