German stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Cyber security researchers have found technical evidence they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries since Friday.
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
European car sales fell 6.8 percent in April due to a fall in demand for Volkswagen-branded cars, fewer trading days during Easter, and thanks to a double-digit sales drop in Britain, industry figures published on Tuesday showed.
Separately, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by 2020.
Indicated 1 percent lower
South Korea's anti-trust regulator fined Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas a total of 176 million won ($157,480) after it found that their branches had colluded during currency forwards auctions.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The utility has placed bonds worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to help fund payments related to nuclear-storage obligations.
Indicated unchanged
Siemens said on Monday it plans to replace some U.S. plastic and steel used at its nine Mexican factories with locally sourced products over the next decade, in a bid to help strengthen businesses in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it would hike its polycarbonate production capacity in Shanghai by another 50 percent to 600,000 tonnes per year to meet demand in Asia-Pacific.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Australian subsidiary CIMIC said it won a highway contract in New Zealand that will generate revenue of around NZ$82 million ($56.4 million).
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The drug company has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
No indication available
The group said it sold its stake in tutoring company Schuelerhilfe to Oakley Capital Private Equity. The divestment will boost fiscal third-quarter earnings by around 9 million euros, it said.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The real estate group said it was buying an office property in Germany's Ratingen with annual rental income of around 1.9 million euros.
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance and said it would propose an attractive dividend for this year as it reported first-quarter financial results.
Cerberus Capital Management LP is bidding for the shipping finance provider and has particular interest in the firm's bad loans, Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.
An EU court is due to rule in a suit brought by LBBW's L-Bank to escape direct supervision by the European Central Bank.
VONOVIA - 1.12 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.57 eur/shr dividend proposed
XING - 2.97 eur/shr dividend proposed
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises price target to 62 euros from 50 euros
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
German ZEW sentiment index for May due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 22.0 points vs 19.5 points. Current Conditions seen at at 81.5 points vs 80.1.
