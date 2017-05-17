German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

5 Min Read
FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Governments turned their attention to a possible new wave of cyber threats on Tuesday after the group that leaked U.S. hacking tools used to launch the global WannaCry "ransomware" attack warned it would release more malicious code.
The European Union plans to negotiate with Russia on behalf of its member countries about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which could delay the project by months or years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
The industrial gases maker's supervisory board is to vote on a business combination agreement with Praxair in June, German newsletter Platow Brief said, citing no sources.
Tata Steel has agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company. Thyssenkrupp has been in talks to merge its European steel business with that of Tata.
Separately, German daily Die Welt said the German federal cartel office has largely ruled in favor of German Naval Yards in a dispute over a 1.5 billion euro contract for new frigates that was awarded to ThyssenKrupp and Luerssen. The decision is expected to be made public on Thursday, it said.
Volkswagen's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 577,590 Golf and Sagitar cars because of a headlight fuse defect that may lead to safety risks, the quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd 601607.SS said it may bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG STAGn.DE - a move that would pit it against buyout firms Bain and Cinven which have made a joint offer of nearly $6 billion for the German generics drugmaker.
United Internet has transferred around 7.75 percent of its stake in 1&1 Telecommunication to Drillisch in a capital increase, as planned, giving United Internet a stake in Drillisch of just over 30 percent, Drillisch said.
The company is optimistic for its own growth prospects, even after United Internet's deal to buy Drillisch, Telefonica Deutschland's Chief Executive Markus Haas told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
The real estate group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a 40 percent jump in first-quarter core profit (FFO I).
The solar and wind park operator said its supervisory board had appointed Dierk Paskert as the new chief executive, effective Sept. 1.
The group posted a second-quarter net profit that dropped to 5 million euros from 25 million, it said in its quarterly financial report.
DRILLISCH - Equinet raises to "buy" from "neutral", lifts target price to 66 euros from 41 euros
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)