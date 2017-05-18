FRANKFURT May 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MERCK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Merck said first-quarter adjusted core earnings rose 14.5
percent, shored up by strong demand for its biotech lab supplies
and inflated by an advance drug license payment.
Separately, Merck said late on Tuesday its Glucophage
sustained release formulation, metformin, received label
extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in the
UK.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
A Tata Steel deal to separate its 15 billion-pound
($19 billion) UK pension scheme still leaves many questions
unanswered for a potential merger with Thyssenkrupp's European
steel operations, a source close to Thyssenkrupp said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five
years as chief executive, the company said late on Wednesday, as
Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity
ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.
Separately, the president of Germany's association of
Volkswagen and Audi partnerships told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
that dealers felt let down by a lack of technical support from
Volkswagen in the wake of its diesel-emissions scandal, and that
the trust between dealers and VW was "massively harmed".
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q4 results due.
GRAMMER
Indicated 7.3 percent lower
The auto supplier has lost about 300 million euros in orders
during the first quarter as a result of its power struggle with
an investor, the company's supervisory board told German weekly
Wirtschaftswoche.
WIRECARD
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting a
31-percent rise in first-quarter EBITDA.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company kept its 2017 outlook after reporting a rise in
first-quarter pre-tax profit to 3.4 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.19 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
AMADEUS FIRE - 3.66 eur/shr dividend proposed
CAPITAL STAGE - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
AUDI
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.35 eur/shr
LEG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 2.76 eur/shr
SYMRISE - dividend 0.85 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
BET-AT-HOME.COM - dividend 7.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq
-2.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Harro ten Wolde)