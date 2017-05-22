UPDATE 4-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
FRANKFURT May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund will seek a deal on Monday on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details later".
NORTH KOREA
North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the warhead, indicating further advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets.
TRUMP
President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent HIGHER
The luxury carmaker expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler is buying a 15-percent stake in Hong Kong-based Mercedes dealer Lei Shing Hong for a low three-digit million-euro sum, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing the German carmaker's finance chief Bodo Uebber.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter's lawyers are in talks with Frankfurt prosecutors to end an insider trading investigation Kengeter, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Standard & Poor's revises its outlook on T-Mobile US to "developing" from credit watch "positive", with a "BB" rating.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, said on Saturday it had struck a deal with its dealers in China, effectively resolving a dispute that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market.
Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying buyout firms such as Permira and CVC Capital Partners as well as companies in the industry including India's Hero were weighing bids for VW's Italian motorcycle brand Ducati.
In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday announced approval of a fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions.
AIRBUS
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus said it had appointed an independent compliance review panel composed of external consultants to support a criminal investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office.
EVOTEC
Indicated 4 percent higher
The group said it was receiving a milestone payment of around 5 million euros related to its alliance with Bayer for the treatment of endometriosis.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Pfeiffer Vacuum should remain independent and not be delisted, Sami Busch, a manager at suitor Busch, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
HYPOPORT
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The financial services group expects sales and profits to grow in the low double-digit percentage range this year and in subsequent years, its Chief Executive Ronald Slabke told Welt am Sonntag in an interview, adding takeovers would help it do so.
TELE COLUMBUS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance for around 10 percent core profit growth as it reported first-quarter results.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The real estate group said it had rented out around 1,200 square metres of its recently acquired Kapweg property in Berlin, with the local district office and car rental company Europcar signing separate leases.
IPO
IPO-candidates Delivery Hero, an online food takeaway firm in which Rocket Internet owns about a third, and German privately-owned restaurant chain Vapiano are both eyeing a listing in the summer, weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing no sources.
EX-DIVIDEND
WACKER CHEMIE - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy", adds to convicition list
RWE - HSBC raises to "hold", raises target price to 17.20 euros from 13.40 euros
DMG MORI AG - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
Germany's economic upswing will lose some momentum in coming months after Europe's biggest economy enjoyed a solid start to the year, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
