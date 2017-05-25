German stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday, but stock markets are open:
Private equity firms Advent and Permira are not planning to tie up with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to make a counter bid for German generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Global Founders GmbH has cut its stake in Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, by 3.78 percent, according to a voting rights announcement issued by Zalando on Wednesday.
Bosnia's Hastor family failed in a bid to get three representatives onto the supervisory board of German vehicle components supplier Grammer at the annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
To sell its ALD/CVD product line for $45-55 million, transaction expected to close in the second half of 2017.
BILFINGER - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
GRAMMER - dividend 1.30 eur/shr
INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
MAN SE - dividend 3.07 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Kepler Chevreux cuts to "hold" from "buy"
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.
