German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

g7 Summit

Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and NATO last week.

North Korea

North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

Bmw

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Problems at one of its suppliers has forced the German carmaker to halt production in Leipzig and could hit its plants in China and South Africa, German magazine Focus reported in its online edition.

The German carmaker will launch a new platform on Tuesday to manage data of its users, Automobilwoche magazine reported.

Lufthansa

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.

Airbus

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Helicopters, the world's largest supplier of commercial helicopters, has started building an assembly line in China in what Europe's largest aerospace group said was a key step in its plans to tap into the Chinese market.

Separately, Russia carried out the maiden flight of its new MS-21 medium-range passenger plane on Sunday, its first post-Soviet foray into production of a mainline commercial aircraft which it hopes will rival those of its Western competitors.

Freenet

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Freenet is not just looking German language countries for potential acquisitions, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung. He also said that he would not exclude buying back shares or paying a special dividend.

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company is looking at and talking with bigger acquisition targets to increase its regional footprint and production plants, its chief executive told Euro am Sonntag weekly.

Hornbach Holding

Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Annual report due. The group already said in a trading statement its 2016/17 sales rose 4.9 percent.

Annual General Meetings

HAPAG-LLOYD - no dividend proposed

Ex-Dividend

LANXESS - dividend 0.70 euros/shr

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)