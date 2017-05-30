German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BREXIT

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.

LINDE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

German industrial gases group Linde is about to receive a major order from a Russian company, two people familiar with the deal told Reuters on Monday.

MERCK

Indicated unchanged

The German drugmaker is open to new alliances and acquisitions, its R&D pharma chief told newspaper Die Welt.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group said it had signed a lease for its asset "Am Seestern 1" in Duesseldorf, which will generate an annual rental income of around 1.3 million euros.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

German agricultural trading group BayWa said on Monday it has appointed Marion Meyer as head of its grains and oilseeds business in Germany.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.42 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORDEX - no dividend proposed

RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed

PORSCHE SE - 1.01 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei unchanged, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April import prices due at 0600 GMT.

German preliminary May inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

