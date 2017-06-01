German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday his decision whether to keep the United States in a global pact to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
U.S. monthly car sales figures due.
Also, Volkswagen's troubled mass-market brand is pushing upmarket again with a new flagship model a year after ceasing the flopped Phaeton luxury saloon in a bid to lift margins and revive its post-dieselgate image.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The industrial gases group's supervisory board is expected to vote on its merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair. Sources said on Wednesday that a crack has appeared in German labour opposition to the deal, making it likely that the $73 billion deal will be approved.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Three of the group's five divisions, industrial solutions, steel and the elevators unit, are having problems keeping up with the competition, Rheinische Post reported, citing internal company documents.
No indication available
The chemicals group is due to present a strategy update at 1730 GMT.
Indicated unchanged
A takeover offer by Busch is due to expire at midnight.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group said late on Wednesday it was examining options for the future of Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank, ranging from cooperations to the sale of the bank.
German shipping group Rickmers said it would file for insolvency after bondholder HSH Nordbank rejected its restructuring plan a day ahead of a last-ditch bondholders' meeting.
FIELMANN - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
BECHTLE - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
AAREAL BANK - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
DRILLISCH - Citigroup cuts to "sell" from "neutral"
HHLA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises target price to 24 euros from 18 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
German Markit manufacturing PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Seen flat at 59.4.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)