FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
China will not delay a quota for electric and hybrid
vehicles after all, German daily papers Handelsblatt and
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
A disclosure document published by the U.S. Office of
Government Ethics showed liabilities for President Donald Trump
of at least $130 million to Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas, a unit of German-based Deutsche Bank AG.
MERCK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Merck rules out an exit from the pharmaceuticals business,
Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"Our drugs pipeline is well-filled," he said.
AIRBUS
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Low-cost carrier Viva Air Peru looked close to reaching a
roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus for medium-haul
jets on Sunday, as Western planemakers seek to defy expectations
of slow sales at this year's Paris Airshow.
Airbus also unveiled an upgraded version of the world's
biggest passenger jet on Sunday, seeking to boost demand for the
slow-selling superjumbo and including a new wingtip design aimed
at reducing fuel burn by up to 4 percent.
UNIPER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC) and Germany's Uniper
create a joint venture to import liquefied natural gas(LNG) into
Sharjah's Hamriyah Port
DRILLISCH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Finance Chief Andre Driesen has received positive feedback
from investors for the planned merger with United Internet
, he tells the Boersen Zeitung newspaper.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Up 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group said it had signed a long-term cooperation
agreement with Italy's BeamIT, including a letter of intent for
the purchase of 15 multi-laser machines by end-2019.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Delivery Hero set the price range for its planned initial
public offering at 22.00 to 25.50 euros, saying the total size
of the offering at around 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from
"equal-weight", raises target price to 10.30 euros from 7.30
euros
RWE - Morgan Stanley cuts to "equal-weight" from
"overweight", raises target price to 20.40 euros from 18 euros
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Jefferies starts with "buy"
rating, 15 euros price target
TLG IMMOBILIEN - Jefferies starts with "hold"
rating, 19 euros price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)