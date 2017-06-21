FRANKFURT, June 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SCOUT24
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.6 percent higher
No indication available for Scout24
The German telecoms operator said on Tuesday it intends to
sell its entire 9.3 percent stake in Scout24 via an
accelerated bookbuilding process. Scout24 management intends to
place around 300,000 shares, representing about 0.3 percent of
outstanding shares.
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The real estate company announced a successful placement of
new shares from a capital increase.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The struggling German airline no longer needs state
guarantees and will therefore not ask for it, Chief Executive
Thomas Winkelmann told newspaper Tagesspiegel.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
QIAGEN - no dividend proposed
HHLA - 0.59 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELE COLUMBUS - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
KRONES - dividend 1.55 eur/shr
CANCOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
WIRECARD - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRAPORT - Goldman Sachs raises price target to 80
euros from 57 euros
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - HSBC raises target price to 120
euros from 117 euros; rating "buy". JP Morgan raises price
target to 91 euros from 86 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
