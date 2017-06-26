BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz has agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in private
bank Oldenburgische Landesbank (OLB) to U.S. private
equity firm Apollo for 300 million euros ($336 million),
it said late on Friday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Commerzbank customers in Germany were unable to withdraw
cash from ATMs or use their EC cards for payments for much of
Saturday due to a maintenance operation that took longer than
expected. Commerzbank said all services were restored at 1600
local time and apologised to its customers via Facebook.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
An investigation into possible fraud linked to diesel
emissions is "far far advanced", Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
told Deutschlandfunk in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
UBS was excluded from Deutsche Bank's rights issue
after the German lender learned its Swiss rival had been trying
to poach Asian wealth management staff, the Financial Times
reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.
E.ON, RWE, UNIPER
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher
Uniper indicated unchanged
The German government is due to sign the contract for the
financing of a nuclear waste fund with power utilities on
Monday, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday.
RWE's finance chief declined to comment in Boersen-Zeitung
at the weekend on whether RWE could be interested in buying
E.ON's stake in Uniper, or a stake in Steag, but said he was
pleased there was suddenly so much fantasy about the future of
the market. "We can afford to sit back and examine all options
in peace," he said.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.4 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 8.9 percent lower
Lufthansa sees no limit to the number of planes and crews it
could lease from Air Berlin, its chief executive told German
newspaper Bild am Sonntag, amid criticism that support for its
ailing rival is a stealth takeover attempt.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Global reinsurers have written to the European Commission to
ask it to ensure mutual access between British and European
Union reinsurance markets after Britain leaves the bloc due to
worries about market disruption, according to extracts from a
letter seen by Reuters.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A lawyer for former Volkswagen manager Heinz-Jakob Neusser,
who is sought in the United States in connection with the
carmaker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal, has advised him
not to leave Germany, she told Bild Zeitung. In separate
comments to Welt am Sonntag, she added that she expected a
criminal process to be launched also in Germany, but not for
many months yet.
Volkswagen's Slovak unit said on Sunday it had reached a
wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has
hit production at the country's biggest private employer.
Also, Audi's management board, including Chief
Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company
managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal
dossier.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Hannover Re will reach its profit targets despite expecting
low interest rates to prevail in the euro zone for the next five
to 10 years, as it expects to make returns of at least 2.7
percent on capital markets, its finance chief told Euro am
Sonntag.
STADA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven had to wait over the
weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic
drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with
the situation said.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The group is actively looking for larger acquisitions to
reach a target of reducing its reliance on Apple by
five to 10 percent per year, Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft
cited Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli as saying in its Saturday
edition. It has roughly $400 million liquidity for acquisitions
and share buybacks, he said.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Sartorius can raise over 1 billion euros for acquisitions
via debt, own shares and a capital hike at biotech subsidiary
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told
Euro am Sonntag.
SLM SOLUTIONS
Up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The 3D printer maker said it had won a major order worth up
to 12 million euros from China.
SURTECO
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Surteco agreed to buy Portuguese PVC edgebandings maker
Probos from private equity firm Alantra for 99
million euros in cash, it said on Saturday.
VAPIANO
Vapiano said on Sunday it would offer 3.7 million shares in
Tuesday's IPO, targeting gross proceeds of around 85 million
euros.
The shares will be issued at 23 euros apiece, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
JOST
The truck parts maker said it planned to float on the
Frankfurt stock exchange in the second half of 2017.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ZALANDO - RBC cuts to "underperform" from "sector
perform", a trader says
