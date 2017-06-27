UPDATE 3-Oil up for 4th day on short-covering, supply glut caps gains
* U.S. output still growing, rig count highest in over 3 yrs (Adds comment, updated prices)
FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
STADA
Indicated 7 percent lower
Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to win the required shareholder acceptances to take over German generic drugmaker Stada STAGn.DE, the companies said in a statement.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Glyphosate, an herbicide and the active ingredient in Monsanto's popular Roundup weed killer, will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
U.S. wireless carrier Sprint has started exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast about a partnership, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. That puts its merger talks with T-Mobile US on hold till the end of July, they said.
Also, Moody's has upgraded Deutsche Telekom-controlled telecoms operator OTE to B3 from Caa2.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen said it was cooperating with U.S. technology firm Nvidia to expand its competence in the field of deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence that processes vast amounts of data.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The real estate company said it signed a new lease for its asset Washingtonstrasse 16/16a in Dresden, which would generate annual rental income of 155,000 euros.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Investor General Atlantic will place 2.25 million or 2.1 percent of outstanding shares.
SCHAEFFLER
Down 11 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The automotive supplier slashed its profit guidance late on Monday, saying it now saw its 2017 adjusted EBIT margin at 11 to 12 percent, having previously seen 12 to 13 percent.
TLG IMMOBILIEN, WCM
TLG indicated 0.2 percent lower
WCM up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
TLG Immobilien launched its public takeover offer for all shares in WCM, which it said would run through Sept. 5.
VAPIANO
Shares in Vapiano to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The group set its IPO issue price at 23 euros per share.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
S&T - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
DEUTSCHE POST - Bernstein starts with "market perform" rating
LUFTHANSA - RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform", lifts target price to 30 euros from 12.50 euros. Bernstein starts with "underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.11 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
* U.S. output still growing, rig count highest in over 3 yrs (Adds comment, updated prices)
LONDON, June 27 A drop in autos stocks after Germany's Schaeffler cut its profit outlook and disappointment over a failed buyout of Stada hit European shares on Tuesday, offsetting gains among basic resources firms and Spain's Bankia.