BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated down 0.3 percent
The chemicals firm will invest up to 400 million euros as part of a future cooperation with Russia's mining giant Norilsk Nickel on supplies of raw materials needed for making lithium-ion batteries in Europe, both firms said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 0.8 percent
Germany's biggest lender is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LINDE
Indicated down 0.5 percent
The industrial gases firm's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
Lufthansa indicated down 0.5 percent
Fraport indicated down 0.5 percent
Germany's largest carrier and the operator of Frankfurt airport are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
EVOTEC
Indicated down 0.3 percent
Evotec announced a collaboration with Censo Biotechnologies to source and provide patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells.
SALZGITTER
Indicated down 1.4 percent
The United States might have no choice but to resort to "broad-scale" measures to fight steel dumping should its partners fail to help find a common solution to the problem, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.
DELIVERY HERO
Subscription period for IPO due to end. Price guidance narrowed to 24.50-25.50 euros a share, according to IFR.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
S&T - dividend 0.10 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
VOLKSWAGEN - FITCH raises outlook to "stable" from "negative"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 5.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May import prices -1.0 pct m/m, +4.1 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)
AMSTERDAM Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.