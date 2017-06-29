FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German automaker plans to unveil an electric version of
its popular 3 Series in September, a move designed to fend off
rival Tesla, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday. The
German carmaker will present the vehicle at the IAA auto show in
Frankfurt in September, the paper said. BMW declined to comment.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said it was cancelling the early
shift for its E-Class production at its plant in Sindelfingen,
Germany on Saturday amid a dispute with labour representatives.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing
Deutsche Bank of concealing major deficiencies in its anti-money
laundering controls, even as it allowed "mirror trades" to
launder money out of Russia as part of a $10 billion trading
scheme.
Separately, the Federal Reserve has approved plans from the
34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks,
dividends and other purposes beyond being a cushion against
catastrophe.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
A German regulator has suspended the launch of a law
obliging German telecom companies to keep telephone and Internet
data for up to 10 weeks to help fight crime, citing a court
ruling. German telecoms company Deutsche welcomed the suspension
of the new law.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Siemens and Bombardier are exploring options
including two rail joint ventures as part of their planned
train-equipment tie up, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said
on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by
German engineering group Siemens, bringing to a close the U.S.
company's latest funding round at $125 million.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some
claims to proceed by investors who sued Volkswagen AG over its
diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's
request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.
Also, Dutch foundation Stichting Volkswagen Car Claim said
it could demand in court 4 to 4.5 billion euros in damages from
Volkswagen for 180,000 drivers in the Netherlands if it fails to
reach an out of court agreement with Volkswagen, its board
member Guido Van Woerkom told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
AURUBIS
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The copper smelter could spend up to around 1.8 billion
euros on acquisitions, Chief Executive Juergen Schachler told
German business daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
COVESTRO
Up 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Covestro pledged it would return cash to shareholders if it
cannot find a suitable major takeover target within two years as
it expects to generate 5 billion euros in total operating cash
flow after investments over the next five years.
HELLA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company is sticking with its strategy after Berkshire
Hathaway, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren
Buffett, acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals
maker, its Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told Handelsblatt.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The group said it was investing an additional $15 million in
Energous.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due.
DELIVERY HERO
The group set the final offer price for its planned initial
public offering at 25.50 euros per share, at the top end of its
range of 22.00 to 25.50 euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
MLP - 0.08 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.40 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - RBC cuts to "sector perform"
from "outperform"
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy"
from "hold", lifts price target to 99 euros from 89 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 6.23 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The mood among German consumers rose to its highest level in
almost 16 years heading into July, a survey showed on Thursday,
supporting expectations that private consumption will contribute
strongly to growth this year.
German preliminary June inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI
seen flat m/m, +1.4 pct y/y. HICP seen flat m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
