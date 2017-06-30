Shields, White Sox earn soggy win over Yankees
CHICAGO -- A nearly three-hour rain delay didn't set back James Shields on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, June 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
Labour representatives cancelled a Saturday shift at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Untertuerkheim as workers and management haggle in a dispute over working hours and future factory work.
RWE
The energy utility plans to save another 300 million euros by 2020, RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds worth a total of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker said on Thursday, in the largest capital market transaction by its financial services arm.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy laws.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Posted Q1 EBIT up 21.2 pct to 92.7 mln eur
DELIVERY HERO
Frankfurt stock market debut due. Issue price 25.50 eur/shr.
KNORR BREMSE
Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SIXT - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
MLP - dividend 0.08 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 5.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.
German June jobless data due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)
CHICAGO -- A nearly three-hour rain delay didn't set back James Shields on Thursday.
NEW DELHI/NEW YORK/LONDON, June 30 India's biggest importer of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) is trying to re-negotiate prices with the U.S. seller, sources said, undermining plans by U.S. President Donald Trump to export more gas to the fast-growing Asian nation.