FRANKFURT, June 30 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Labour representatives cancelled a Saturday shift at the
Mercedes-Benz factory in Untertuerkheim as workers and
management haggle in a dispute over working hours and future
factory work.
RWE
Indicated down 0.4 pct
The energy utility plans to save another 300 million euros
by 2020, RWE Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE Leasing GmbH has placed three bonds
worth a total of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), the carmaker
said on Thursday, in the largest capital market transaction by
its financial services arm.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 0.5 pct
Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C.
rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide
details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy
laws.
HORNBACH HOLDING
No indication available
The DIY chain posted Q1 EBIT up 21.2 pct to 92.7 mln eur
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated up 1.1 pct
The printing press maker is targeting a double-digit EBIT
margin and a net margin of more than 3 percent, its CFO told
Boersen-Zeitung.
DELIVERY HERO
Frankfurt stock market debut due. Issue price 25.50 eur/shr.
KNORR BREMSE
Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was
withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker
Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities
will approve the acquisition.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SIXT - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
MLP - dividend 0.08 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ZALANDO: DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS TO SELL FROM HOLD, CUTS
PRICE TARGET TO 36 EUROS FROM 39.66 EUROS
EVONIK: BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES
PRICE TARGET TO 33 EUROS FROM 31 EUROS
TOM TAILOR: BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 11.50
EUROS FROM 12 EUROS
VONOVIA: BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 42 EUROS
FROM 40 EUROS
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.22 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m,
+2.5 pct y/y.
German June jobless data due at 0800 GMT. Seen -10,000
seasonally adjusted, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7
pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
