FRANKFURT, July 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BMW will decide where to build its new electric Mini by the
end of September, its board member for sales told Reuters, in a
test of Britain's ability to attract investment as it leaves the
EU.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Some of the broadcasting fees collected from households by
Germany's state broadcasters ARD and ZDF should go to private
companies such as ProSieben as they provide most of the
programming watched by viewers below the age of 30, management
board member Conrad Albert told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp aims to hold less than half of a steel joint
venture it wants to set up with Tata Steel so it can
deconsolidate the business from its balance sheet, Handelsblatt
reported, citing a company source.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2 percent higher
Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery
figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance
look better, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing a report by
the carmaker's internal auditors.
Separately, news agency DPA reported that Volkswagen is
recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their
anti-lock brake systems, citing a spokesman.
HELLA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The automotive lighting maker said late on Friday it now
expected its 2017/2018 EBIT to rise by 5 to 10 percent, compared
with previous guidance for a medium single-digit percentage
increase.
ADVA OPTICAL
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Adva agreed to buy MRV Communications.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The lab equipment supplier has around 1.5 billion euros of
firepower for acquisitions, its finance chief Rainer Lehmann
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
VTG
Indicated 1 percent higher
VTG said on Saturday it had agreed to buy NACCO Group,
Europe's fourth-largest private rail car rental company, from
U.S.-based financial holding company CIT Group, for
around 780 million euros to grow its fleet.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group is keeping its options open for Wuestenrot Bank
but believes in principle in having a broad product portfolio,
Chief Executive Juergen Junker told Boersen-Zeitung.
