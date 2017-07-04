Rodon, White Sox down A's
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Carlos Rodon turned back the clock to his final two starts of 2016, and that was a good thing for the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
NORTH KOREA
North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday, South Korean and U.S. officials said, days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang's weapons programmes.
G20 SUMMIT
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed hot-button issues like climate change, trade and migration in calls with German and Italian leaders on Monday, before a summit this week of the G20 leading economies that could expose sharp policy differences.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
German passenger-car registrations for June due.
Carmakers also reported monthly U.S. sales figures late on Monday. Table:
Separately, Scania CEO said in an interview with Swedish news agency TT that market demand for heavy-duty trucks remained robust. "The strong trend remains intact," he said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
A growing number of staff are having doubts about their future careers at Germany's biggest lender, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing an employee survey, with about 40 percent of respondents saying their performance isn't adequately rewarded.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Australian unit Cimic said it was awarded a A$650 million ($495.50 million) Solomon extension contract.
STADA
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Stada on Tuesday said buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven may seek regulatory approval to make a new takeover offer for the generic drugmaker after their 5.3 billion euro ($6 billion) bid fell through.
GRENKE
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
H1 new business due.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The company said second-quarter order intake exceeded expectations and came in at around 48 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
WCM - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 6.07 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final June Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI at 53.7 and composite at 56.1, all unchanged from a month earlier.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3118 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Carlos Rodon turned back the clock to his final two starts of 2016, and that was a good thing for the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
* Rising OPEC production still weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)