Japan Inc scrambles for job-hoppers to cope with labor shortages
TOKYO Japan's labor shortage has pushed job-hopping to its highest since the global financial crisis, as companies scramble for workers with experience in the rapidly-ageing economy.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 pct higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 pct higher
Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday all new models launched from 2019 will be fully electric or hybrids, making it the first major traditional automaker to set a date for the complete phase-out of combustion-engine-only models though electrification.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
In an employee survey, three-quarters of respondents said they were uncertain whether they would still want to work for the bank in three years' time, with 40 percent saying they didn't feel they were receiving adequate remuneration for their performance, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.
EX-DIVIDEND
WCM - dividend 0.10 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
EVONIK - HSBC starts with "Buy"
ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs cuts to "Neutral", removes from pan-Europe "Buy" list
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 5.08 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June Markit Services PMI and final composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.7 points, composite PMI flat at 56.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan)
TOKYO Japan's labor shortage has pushed job-hopping to its highest since the global financial crisis, as companies scramble for workers with experience in the rapidly-ageing economy.
ZURICH, July 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8954 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .