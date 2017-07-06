FRANKFURT, July 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
G20 SUMMIT
Draft conclusions to this week's summit of the Group of 20
leading economies acknowledge the United States' isolation in
opposing the Paris climate accord but agree to G20 collaboration
on reducing emissions through innovation, a G20 source said.
NORTH KOREA
The United States cautioned on Wednesday it was ready to use
force if need be to stop North Korea's nuclear missile program
but said it preferred global diplomatic action against Pyongyang
for defying world powers by test launching a ballistic missile
that could hit Alaska.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Cerberus is said to mull buying Commerzbank stake, Bloomberg
reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Russia has delivered electricity turbines made by Germany's
Siemens to Crimea, a region subject to European Union sanctions
barring EU firms from supplying it with energy technology, three
sources with knowledge of the delivery told Reuters.
Separately, Siemens Gamesa said it had won a contract to
supply 94 wind turbines with a capacity of 752 MW to Dong Energy
.
STEEL
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.4 percent lower
Salzgitter indicated 0.4 percent higher
Kloeckner indicated 0.1 percent lower
G20 leaders will discuss steel overcapacity at this week's
summit in Germany, European officials said, as tensions rise
over U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to use a Cold War-era
law to restrict steel imports for national security reasons.
AIRBUS
Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus urged the German government on Wednesday to
ensure domestic firms get a big share of a near 4-billion-euro
contract earmarked for the country's next generation of
heavy-lift military helicopters.
Separately, the company said it had entered exclusive
negotiations to sell Vector Aerospace to Standardaero.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German media giant is in exclusive talks to buy TV
channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien, two people
familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. Axel Springer is
bidding more than 80 million euros ($91 million) for the sport
platform, they said.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fraport aims to open Pier G at Frankfurt airport for
low-cost carriers in 2020, before it launches operations of
Terminal 3 in 2023, Chief Executive Stefan Schulte told Die Welt
newspaper. In 2020, he expects 68-70 million passengers at
Frankfurt, including low-cost traffic.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group's Australian unit CIMIC said it had sold
its 23.6 percent stake in Macmahon Holdings for A$46.86
million ($35.6 million), which it said would generate a profit.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The biotech company said it had received grant funding for a
period of two years from IFB Hamburg to identify and develop
therapeutic antibodies directed against novel immune-checkpoints
on T-cells to improve future cancer treatments.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders rebounded less than expected in
May, data showed on Thursday, but the Economy Ministry said it
expected this sector of Europe's largest economy to continue
gathering momentum.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 1.3160 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)