FRANKFURT, July 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN Audi
VW shares indicated 0.1 percent lower
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it charged a
former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a
division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S.
emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted has a turnaround plan to
return Reebok back to profitability within the next four years
Focus magazine said.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
BMW is seeking damages from automotive parts supplier Bosch
after a shortage of steering components slowed
production worth a two-digit million euro sum, BMW head of
production Markus Duesmann tells the Handelsblatt and
Stuttgarter Zeitung. By 2019 BMW is seeking savings of up to 1
billion from procurement.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. authorities have tried to seize millions of dollars
associated with several companies that deal with North Korea,
including the country's military, from eight large international
banks, including Deutsche Baank, according to court filings made
public on Thursday.
STADA
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Activist investor Elliott is said to be building a stake in
Stada, Bloomberg said, citing sources.
AURELIUS
Raised its earnings forecast. Expects EBITDA of more than
650 mln eur.
DEUTZ
Shares indicated 8.9 percent lower
Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is selling its 25
percent stake in the German specialty diesel engine maker, the
bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HORNBACH HOLDING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBEN - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral
from outperform
INNOGY - Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.37 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct
m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
