FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Energy & Environment
Reuters Focus
Energy & Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 13, 2017 / 4:53 AM / an hour ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Continental, Osram

The two companies are planning to set up a joint venture to develop lighting products for the automotive industry, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Daimler

The carmaker has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.

Sap

Europe's top technology company has put four senior managers in South Africa on leave and begun a probe into reports that have dragged the company into an influence peddling scandal involving friends of President Jacob Zuma, an executive told Reuters.

Gerresheimer

Q2 results due. Poll:

Hanover Re

Italy's Generali has put its 44 billion euro ($50 billion) German life insurance portfolio up for sale as it restructures in Europe, sources close to the matter said.

Suedzucker

Q1 results due. Poll:

Analysts' Views

SIEMENS - Liberum cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 4.52 GMT.

German Economic Data

German June final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.