German stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

Continental, Osram

The two companies are planning to set up a joint venture to develop lighting products for the automotive industry, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Daimler

The carmaker has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Wednesday, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court.

Sap

Europe's top technology company has put four senior managers in South Africa on leave and begun a probe into reports that have dragged the company into an influence peddling scandal involving friends of President Jacob Zuma, an executive told Reuters.

Gerresheimer

Hanover Re

Italy's Generali has put its 44 billion euro ($50 billion) German life insurance portfolio up for sale as it restructures in Europe, sources close to the matter said.

Suedzucker

Analysts' Views

SIEMENS - Liberum cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

German June final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.6 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

