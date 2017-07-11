FRANKFURT, July 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

LUFTHANSA

Traffic figures for June due at 1100 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

The Stuttgart prosecutor's office said on Monday employees at German sports car maker Porsche AG and a U.S.-based subsidiary were being investigated for suspected fraud and false advertising related to diesel emissions. The probe is the latest twist in a sweeping investigation of automakers after Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands, admitted systematic cheating of diesel engine tests in 2015.

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

TUI, the tourism company, said that it had agreed to sell its remaining stake of 8.5 million shares in Hapag-Lloyd at a price close to Monday's market close.

SARTORIUS

The company announced Monday that its supervisory board chairman Arnold Picot died unexpectedly and that vice chairman Manfred Zaffke would take over temporarily.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIC ASSET - 0.40 euros/shr dividend proposed

