LUFTHANSA
Traffic figures for June due at 1100 GMT.
VOLKSWAGEN
The Stuttgart prosecutor's office said on Monday employees
at German sports car maker Porsche AG and a U.S.-based
subsidiary were being investigated for suspected fraud and false
advertising related to diesel emissions. The probe is the latest
twist in a sweeping investigation of automakers after
Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands, admitted
systematic cheating of diesel engine tests in 2015.
HAPAG-LLOYD AG
TUI, the tourism company, said that it had agreed to sell
its remaining stake of 8.5 million shares in Hapag-Lloyd at a
price close to Monday's market close.
SARTORIUS
The company announced Monday that its supervisory board
chairman Arnold Picot died unexpectedly and that vice chairman
Manfred Zaffke would take over temporarily.
DIC ASSET - 0.40 euros/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.08 GMT.
