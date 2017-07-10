FRANKFURT, July 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The sporting goods maker plans to further shrink its product
range as shoppers increasingly shift to buying goods online, its
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told weekly magazine Focus.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The restructuring of the German engineering services group
is "in an early phase," its finance chief Klaus Patzak told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published over the weekend.
Patzak said the share price had reached a floor.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is making progress with its planned partial
initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management unit,
according to a recent memo to staff.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German freight companies are pooling their anti-cartel
claims against truck makers Daimler , MAN,
Volvo/Renault, Iveco und DAF, Germany's BGL association told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "We are talking about a sum of
at least a billion," BGL told FAZ.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The consumer goods group is still eyeing acquisitions as
part of its strategy but is not likely to pursue any mega-deals
worth more than half of its own market value of 49 billion
euros, Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen told Rheinische Post.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A Volkswagen manager told the then chief executive and other
managers that the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating could
cost up to $18.5 billion almost a month before investors were
informed, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.
EX-DIVIDEND
HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BRENNTAG - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
E.ON - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "REDUCE"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.0 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.04 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May trade balance 20.3 bln euros seasonally adjusted,
with exports +1.4 pct m/m, imports + 1.2 pct m/m.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Tom Sims and Edward Taylor)