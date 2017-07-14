German stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Allianz

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Fund manager Pimco's assets under management were up 6.6 percent in the second quarter, the Financial Times reported.

Autos

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

European car sales edged up 2.1 percent in June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota posting strong gains amid mixed signals from the region's top five markets, ACEA said on Friday.

Also, Germany's KBA motor authority is to examine the emissions of diesel cars made by Daimler as to whether they had been manipulated with illegal software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR reported.

Bayer

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Tennessee on Thursday imposed restrictions on the use of dicamba, a flagship pesticide for Monsanto Co, to become the fourth state to take action as problems spread over damage the weed killer causes to crops not genetically modified to withstand it.

Munich Re

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Munich Re is planning a cost-cutting programme, investor newsletter Platow Brief said late on Thursday, citing no sources. It said no specific measures had been decided yet and details were expected in the autumn of this year.

Steel

Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 1 percent lower

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering quotas and tariffs to deal with the "big problem" of steel dumping from China and others.

Airbus

Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus has said a row over Austria's deal to buy Eurofighter planes was undermining the reputation of suppliers to Europe's aerospace industry and any effort to criminalise their work was unacceptable.

Morphosys

Indicated 9.4 percent higher

The company said its licensee Janssen won U.S. approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab, bringing the German biotech group a step closer to launching its first antibody drug onto the market.

Rocket Internet

Up 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

UK hedge fund firm Arrowgrass plans to fully acquire German online lending site Lendico which is majority-owned by the e-commerce investor, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, without citing the source of its information.

Analysts' Views

ALLIANZ - Macquarie starts with "underperform", target price 153 euros

SALZGITTER - Citigroup cuts to "neutral"

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.28 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

