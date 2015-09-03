Vonovia to replace Lanxess in Germany's DAX index

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Vonovia, which just changed its name from Deutsche Annington, will be added to the DAX index of leading German shares after a raft of acquisitions helped the real estate group expand rapidly following its flotation in 2013.

Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday Vonovia’s stock would replace Lanxess, the world’s largest synthetic rubber maker, in the first shake-up of the country’s top share index in three years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)